Update: Charges pending in motorcycle crash that injured two

Update

Georgia State Patrol reports that charges are pending in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, 2021, that resulted in two people being transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to GSP Post 46 Assistant Commander Cpl. Cal Barton, indications are that a Ford Escape was turning left onto Coggins Road from GA. Highway 138 when it was struck in the rear by a Harley Davidson that was turning left behind it. The driver of the Escape was Jenar Isbill, 42, from Bethlehem. Joseph Collins, 32, of Social Circle was the driver of the Harley Dividson and the passenger was Brittany Williams, 25, of Loganville. Collins and Williams were transported to Piedmont Walton hospital by ambulance.

Barton said charges are pending and would be against the driver of the Harley Davidson, if any.

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 138 at Coggins Road. The crash involved a SUV and a motorcycle and resulted in critical injuries, according to officials. According to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League Highway 138 was completely shut down for a while but one lane is now open. There was a driver as well as a passenger on the motorcycle.

Georgia State Patrol is working the crash. Details to follow.