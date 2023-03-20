Update: Cooking fire on the stove believed to have caused fire

Home on Emerald Drive damaged by fire on 3/17/2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

UPDATE:

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that there were three other children as well as the infant displaced by the fire in the 2200 block of Emerald Drive on March 17, 2023. He said investigators, along with the State Fire Marshals office, conducted the investigation into the cause of the fire and it was determined that the fire was caused by a cooking fire on the kitchen stove.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been established to help the family who lost everything in the fire.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 17, 2023) A house fire in the Loganville area of Walton County on Friday evening resulted in heavy damage to the home and displaced two adults and an infant.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 2200 block of Emerald Drive at 6:31 p.m. on Friday evening.

“Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the kitchen area. The house has sustained major fire damage and has displaced two adults and one infant,” League said. “Red Cross has been requested for assistance for the family.”

League said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and fire investigators are currently on the scene.