Update:

Couple found shot to death in car in Gwinnett believed to be a murder-suicide. Police are still asking anybody with information to come forward. It is believed to be domestic related. Names are being withheld until next of kin have be notified.

Initial story:

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 16, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is at the scene of what is being described as a double homicide.

According to a press release from GCPD, just after 3:20 pm on Sunday, May 16, officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 1042 Wallace Hill Ridge in the Lawrenceville area of the county. They arrived to find an adult female and an adult male victim dead in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Their names are being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

At this time, investigators are reportedly exploring all motives and although there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.