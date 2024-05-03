UPDATE: Crash at Youth-Monroe and Ho Hum Hollow roads Thursday involved two vehicles

Second vehicle was a rollback truck

Update: Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Commander SFC Richard Thacker confirmed that the crash on Youth Monroe at Ho Hum Hollow roads Thursday did in fact involve two vehicles – a Jeep Liberty and a rollback truck.

“A Jeep Liberty was traveling east on Youth-Monroe Road. A truck ( rollback) was traveling west on Youth-Monroe Road. The driver of the Jeep crossed the centerline and struck the truck in the west lane,” Thacker said. “After impact, the Jeep left the roadway and overturned.”

The driver of the jeep was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital by Walton EMS with serious injuries. Thacker said she was found to be Driving While Under the Influence.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 2, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that the driver of a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening received serious injuries.

“WCFR responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Youth-Monroe Road at Ho Hum Hollow Road at 6:32 pm. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital by EMS with serious injuries,” League said.

