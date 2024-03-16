Update: Crash on Hwy 138 Friday night resulted in a fatality

Walton County firefighter injured in crash on Friday morning

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 16, 2024) – A crash on Highway 78 (Ga. 10) on Friday morning resulted in a serious injury to a Walton County firefighter and another crash on Ga. Highway 138 Friday night resulted in a fatality.

According to Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Trooper Dillon Rutledge, the fatal crash on Friday night was the result of a single vehicle crash that happened when the driver of a Ford truck was negotiating a right curve on Georgia 138 eastbound. He failed to maintain the lane, crossing the centerline. The vehicle subsequently exited the north shoulder of Ga. 138, impacting two trees before coming to a rest.

The victim has been identified as Drake Cook of Monroe. His next of kin have been notified.

Rutledge said in the crash on Friday morning happened when a Ford truck traveling north on Youth Monroe Road towards the intersection of Georgia 10 failed to yield to a Ford Expedition that was traveling east on Georgia 10. The driver of the truck failed to yield after initially stopping at the stop sign on Youth Monroe and entered into the lane of travel of the Expedition. The Expedition hit the left side of the truck with its front bumper in the intersection causing both vehicles to travel northeast onto the west bound lanes of Georgia 10. After the impact, the Expedition crossed over the raised median and the truck turned clockwise in the intersection traveling east.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief said one of the drivers was a WCFR firefighter who had just gotten off shift and was driving home. He sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries. He was initially transported by Walton EMS to Piedmont Walton but was subsequently transferred by ground to a trauma center for further treatment.

Initial story

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 15, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that WCFR responded to a single vehicle crash rollover crash on Highway 138 near Pirklefield Drive at 7:20 p.m. Friday night. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported that the roadway will be shut down for an extended time.

League said GSP is working the crash scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

