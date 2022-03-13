Update: Driver charged with DUI in multi-vehicle crash on GA 138 Friday Night

A 56-year-old Monroe man is facing driving under the influence charges following a multi-vehicle accident Friday night that resulted in serious injuries to himself and the drivers of two other vehicles involved.

According to Assistant Commander Sgt.Cal Barton of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, the accident happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 on GA 138, east of Rowe Road. Five vehicles were involved; Vehicle 1 an Acura TL was driven by Dwayne Jackson, 56, of Monroe, V2 was a Cadillac Escalade driven by William Couey, 76, of Monroe, V3 was a Ford Explorer driving by Pierce Moore, 17, of Oxford with two passengers – one an adult and one a juvenile. Vehicle 4 was a VWJetta driven by Stacey White, 52, of Lake Elsinore, Calif. and V5 was a Ford F-150 driven by Sam Miller, 51, of Monroe.

“Vehicle 1, vehicle 3, vehicle 4 and vehicle 5 were traveling west on Georgia 138. Vehicle 2 was traveling east on Georgia 138. Vehicle 1 failed to maintain its lane; crossed into the eastbound lane and strike the left side of vehicle 2. After impact, vehicle 2’s left side struck vehicle 3s left side. After this impact, vehicle 2 struck vehicle 4 head on. After the third impact, vehicle 4 was pushed back causing its rear end to strike the bridge rail. After this impact, vehicle 2 continued east and struck vehicle 5 head-on,” Barton said.

Jackson received serious injuries and was transported to Piedmont Walton by ambulance. He is charged with DUI with more charges pending. Couey also received serious injuries and was transported to Piedmont Athens by ambulance and White also received serious injuries and was transported to Piedmont Walton by ambulance. The 17-year-old and his two passengers and the driver of the F150 were not injured.

Ga. 138 at the Alcovy River Bridge was shut down for a period of time to give law enforcement and first responders time to work the accident.