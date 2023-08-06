Update: Driver in crash on Bold Springs Road on July 29 did not survive his injuries

UPDATE: A family member of the driver of the single-vehicle crash on July 29, reported that today, Sunday, Aug. 6, Gerald Tardieu succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash and has passed away.

“He suffered cardiac arrest while driving and that was the cause of the accident. He unfortunately passed away today and will be greatly missed,” Andrew Tardieu said.

In making the announcement on social media, Gerald Tardieu’s wife thanked the community for its support and prayers and asked for some time as they gather and prepare “to celebrate the most incredible person, now angel.”

UPDATE: The driver involved in the single-vehicle crash on Friday night on Bold Springs Road has been identified as Gerald Tardieu, of Monroe.

According to Georgia State Patrol TFC J. Mapes, he responded when Walton County Sheriff’s Office notified Post 46 Monroe of a single vehicle crash on Bold Springs Road at its intersection with Mitchell Road. He arrived on scene and the crash investigation revealed the following.

“A blue 2016 Nissan Versa, operated by Gerald Tardieu of Monroe, was traveling east on Bold Springs Road, towards Mitchell Road. It was determined that Mr. Tardieu crossed the solid white fog line and began to travel on the south shoulder of the roadway. Mr. Tardieu’s vehicle then vaulted over a culvert before flipping and then coming to an uncontrolled final rest on the south shoulder of the roadway, facing east,” Mapes reported. “Mr. Tardieu was transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton County EMS.”

No update has been given on Tardieu’s condition at this time.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 29, 2023) – A crash on Bold Springs Road Friday night resulted in critical injuries to the driver.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said that crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Bold Springs Road near Loth Wages Road at 11 p.m. last night, July 28, 2023.

“The driver of the crash was entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle,” League said. “The driver was transported to Piedmont Walton with critical injuries.”

At this time there is no update on the identity or the condition of the driver. GSP is conducting the crash investigation. We will follow up when we get further details.