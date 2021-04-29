Update: Driver of van that crashed resulting in 6 deaths in Gwinnett has been arrested

Update

The driver of the van that crashed in Gwinnett on Saturday night killing six people has been arrested. Monica Manire is charged with reckless driving and six counts of homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree. She is also charged with improper lane change and four counts of serious injury by vehicle.

“Investigators believe that Manire made a reckless change of lanes from I-85 to I-985 which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side. She was arrested and is currently at the Gwinnett County Jail,” Gwinnett County Police Department reported in a press release.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Initial story

Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for witnesses to come forward

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Suwanee, Ga., April 24, 2021) – GCPD is investigating an interstate crash Saturday night that left six people dead and several others injured.

According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers assigned to the North Precinct and the Gwinnett County Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on I-85 northbound at the I-985 split. A passenger van was reportedly on its side and engulfed in flames. Passersby attempted to pull victims from the vehicle and render aid. Six people died at the scene and several others were transported to a number of metro-Atlanta hospitals. One of the bystanders suffered a minor injury.

As a result of the crash, I-985 northbound and several lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash. Based on statements at the scene, another vehicle may have been directly or indirectly involved in this incident. To determine exactly what happened, witnesses are urged to call the Accident Investigation Unit tip line at 678-442-5653. Case Number: 21-031606

Details about the occupants of the vehicle, all reportedly adults, will be released in the coming days.