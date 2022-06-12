Update: Early voting in Primary Runoff Election in Walton County begins Monday

Primary Runoff Election is set for Tuesday, June 21

If you plan on voting early in the Primary Election Runoffs, this week is your opportunity to do so. The General Primary Runoff will be held on June 21, 2022. Advance voting starts Monday, June 13 and will run until Friday, June 17 from 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe and Meridian Park in Loganville.

Click or tap on the relevant link below for a sample copy of the Republican or Democratic Primary Ballot.

Federal Democrat Sample Ballot

Federal Republican Sample Ballot

Initial story

Some candidates had their elections decided for them last month, others still have a runoff in order for them to find out whether or not they will be on the ballot in November. And others, despite winning outright in the General Primary last month, still have to take on an opponent from the opposition party in November to win the seat.

In the local Walton County elections, Incumbent District 5 Commissioner, who won the Republican nomination by beating challenger Laurie Hawks in the General Primary, is the only candidate who will go on to face a Democratic opponent in November. He will face off against Democratic challenger Adrienne N. Dowdy Odum who was unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

There are, however, some runoffs in the state and federal elections. Voters in Georgia go to the polls again on June 21 to select a nominee from candidates who did not manage to get over 50% in the General Primary. Early voting in the General Primary will be from Monday, June 13 to Friday June 17.

In the local area, on the Republican side, US District 10 is the only nomination that will need to be decided in a runoff. With none of the eight candidates managing to get over the 50% required for the nomination, top vote getters Mike Collins with 28,736 votes (25.62%) will face off in the runoff against former president Donald Trump-backed Vernon Jones with 24,163 votes (21.54%). The winner will face the winner of the Democratic runoff in the General Election in November. The Democratic runoff is between Tabitha Johnson-Green who earned 15,819 votes (41.96%) and Jessica Allison Fore who garnered 7,256 votes (19.25%). Five candidates threw their hats into the ring for the Democratic nomination with the top two vote getters going on to this month’s runoff.

Incumbent US District 10 Rep. Jody Hice (Republican) decided not to run for re-election, choosing instead to mount a challenge at the state level against Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He, along with the other two challengers, was unsuccessful. Raffensperger was able to beat the 50% mark to avoid a runoff, earning 611,095 (52.36% of the vote). He will go on to face the winner of the Democratic runoff between Bee Nguyen 308,814 (44.32%) and Dee Hawkins-Haigler who got 130,101 votes (18.67%).

At the state level, there are no Republican runoffs but there are a few Democrats who will have to find out on June 21 whether they get to move onto the General Midterm Elections. Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate Burt Jones managed to make it in without a runoff, earning 50.06% of the vote with 558,610 votes. His Democratic opponent in the General will be decided between Charlie Bailey, who earned 17.62% of the vote with 121,510 votes, and Kwanza Hall who earned 30.15% of the vote with 207,863 votes.

There are also Democratic runoffs between Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson for Commissioner of Insurance. Baker earned 33.08% of the vote with 221,469 votes and Robinson earned 48.70% with 326,944 votes. The winner will face Incumbent Commissioner of Insurance John King who easily won the Republican General Primary with 780,088 votes (70.58%). And William “Will Boddie, Jr. will face off against Nicole Horn in the Democratic runoff for Commissioner of Labor. The winner will face Bruce Thompson who won 62.65% of the vote in the Republican Primary with 637,444 votes.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp was able to win his Primary outright with 887,385 votes or 73.71%, way ahead of second place Trump-backed candidate David Perdue with 262,220 or 21.78% of the vote. He faces a repeat against Democratic candidate Stacy Abrams who was unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

In the US Senate, Trump-backed Herschel Junior Walker easily won his Republican Primary with 803,053 votes or 68.19% of the vote. He will face off with Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnack or easily beat his opponent, Tamara Johnson-Shealey, by taking 96.04% of the vote with 701,405 votes.