Update: Ex-boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in the death of pregnant Gwinnett County teen

Update

Lawrenceville, Ga., July 23, 2024) – On July 23, detectives assigned to this case charged Jesus Monroy with malice murder, felony murder, feticide, and aggravated assault in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 16-year-old Mia Campos. Her body was located in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County last week.

Initial story

GWINNETT COUNTY – (July 17, 2024) – The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating the death of a pregnant 16-year-old girl who was found near in a wooded area in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County on Monday.

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 1 a.m on July 15, officers responded to the 3600 block of Stephens Road in Loganville after the family of Mia Campos called 911 to report finding her body in a wooded area just off the roadway.

Jesus Monroy

“The family told officers that Campos left the house the previous night with an unknown person. When she did not return home, her family used a cell phone application to find her body,” GCPD said in the press release. “Based on the initial evidence discovered at the scene, investigators were unable to determine how Campos died. Detectives, crime scene investigators, and the medical examiner’s office all responded to process the scene and speak with witnesses. After an autopsy was completed on July 16, the medical examiner determined that the manner of Campos’ death was a homicide.”

GCPD reported that today investigators arrested Campos ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, for giving false statements to a police officer. This case is still an active investigation.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

