Update: Ex-police officer charged with murder, kidnapping in death of Gwinnett County teenager

16-year-old went missing while walking home from friend’s house 7 months ago

Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb. 22, 2023) The Gwinnett Police Department has charged former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant with kidnapping and felony murder in connection with the death of Susana Morales, 16, of Norcross. Bryant was already in custody at the Gwinnett Detention Center charged with concealing a death and false report of a crime in connection with the death before the charges were upgraded. He currently remains in jail.

Chief J.D. McClure announced the upgraded charges at a press conference Wednesday morning and went over the timeline of events that detectives have established so far in this case.

Miles Bryant – Photo credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

McClure said it is suspected that the teenager ran into Bryant while walking home from a friend’s house on July 26, 2022 sometime between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Detectives believe that Morales was killed a short time later, between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. the following date.

The motive in this case remains under investigation and it doesn’t appear that the two had a previous relationship or even knew each other. The exact cause of death is still under investigation and it may be an extended period before any additional information about the cause is learned.

While it is note the outcome that anybody had wanted, GCPD announced that the department is committed to working with the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office toward a complete and successful prosecution in this case.

22-year-old Doraville police officer charged with concealing the death and false report of a crime

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb 13, 2023) The Gwinnett Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Miles Bryant, of Norcross, in connection with the death of Susana Morales, 16, of Gwinnett County. According to GCPD, Bryant is charged with Concealing the Death of Another and False Report of a Crime in connection with the teenager’s death. He is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond, and all questions about the case against him should be directed to Gwinnett Police. Bryant is employed as a police officer with the Doraville Police Department.

Gwinnett Police Detectives continue investigating Morales’ manner and cause of death. We ask if anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Update: (Gwinnett County., Feb 08, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department has identified human remains located Monday, Feb 06, on Highway 316, between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line, as Susana Morales, the 16-year-old female from Norcross who was first reporting missing as of Tuesday, July 26, 2022

According to an updated press release from GCPD, on Monday shortly after 6:30 p.m., Gwinnett Police responded to Hwy 316 between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line after receiving a call from a passerby stating they saw what they believed to be human remains in the woods. Detectives and CSI responded to the scene, and the Gwinnett Medical Examiners’ office took possession of the remains.

Detectives are investigating the manner and cause of death of Morales. We ask if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan 30, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old juvenile Susana Morales. Morales has not had any contact with her family, or close friends, since the evening of Jul 26, 2022. Morales’s cell phone and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home, but detectives have reason to believe she may have gotten into a vehicle.

On Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022, Morales texted her mom at 9:40 p.m., saying she was on her way home. At approximately 10:00 p.m., Morales had not returned home. A location application showed Morales walking on Singleton Road to her home from Windscape Village Lane between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. Morales was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white crocs as in the above picture.

Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., Morales’s cell phone indicates that her last known location was at Oak Loch Trace near Steve Reynolds. Morales’s cell phone continued to show being in the area of Oak Loch Trace until the cell phone died or was turned off.

If anyone has any information or was in the area of Singleton Rd, Steve Reynolds, and Oak Loch Trace and may have seen anything, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Original: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan 12, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old juvenile Susana Morales. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Morales was last seen on Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white crocs. Morales is a Hispanic female with curly brown hair, brown eyes, two nose rings, and a pierced lip. She is approximately 5’02” and weighs 117 lbs.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., Morales left her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross, walking to a friend’s house nearby. Morales had her cell phone with her, but her family had not spoken to her since leaving her home. Morales’s last known location was in Oak Loch Trace.

Detectives are actively following up on all leads, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to Morales save return.

Case Number: 22-0043338