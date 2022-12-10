Update: Female victim was found shot to death inside a business in the Snellville area

Update:

Gwinnett County Police Department report that at about 2:30 p.m. officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business in the Snellville area of Gwinnett County. Officers arrived to find an adult female inside a business deceased from a gunshot wound. A witness described a male wearing a mask with a firearm leaving the scene on foot.

The crime scene is still being processed and homicide detectives are speaking with any possible witnesses and canvasing the area for any other security video. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, but detectives say it is possible that the suspect knew the victim or the business.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP220100141

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Dec. 9, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Homicide Unit is currently investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway in the unincorporated Snellville area of Gwinnett County.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department there is one female victim. Her age is not known at this time. She was found deceased with a gunshot wound. The GCPD public information officer is en route but no further details are available at this time

We will update with more information as it becomes available.