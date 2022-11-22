Update: Field house on the Victory Baptist Church campus a total loss after fire

Photo contributed by the City of Loganville.

UPDATE – At 9:11 p.m., Robbie Schwartz with the City of Loganville reported that the fire on the campus of Victory Baptist Church was under control, but personnel remained on site fighting hot spots.

“The roof has collapsed on the structure and it is considered a total loss,” Schwartz said. “Once completely extinguished, investigators will attempt to determine the cause.”

Schwartz said Loganville Police and Fire personnel responded to the report of a fire on the campus of Victory Baptist at 7:45 p.m. and arrived to find the field house fully engulfed in flames.

LOGANVILLE, GA (NOV. 21, 2022) – The City of Loganville police and fire personnel are currently on the scene of a fire at the field house on the campus of Victory Baptist. This information was confirmed by Loganville public information officer Robbie Schwartz at 8 p.m. on Monday night.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said WCFR is assisting Loganville Fire Department on the structure fire at Victory Baptist Church.

“Victory Baptist Church is located at the former Loganville High School on Clark McCullers Drive in Loganville. The fire is in the old baseball field house adjacent to the main building,” League said.

The field house building is heavily involved. No other details are available at this time.

Contributed photo by Walton County Fire Rescue