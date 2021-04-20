Update: Fire at Monroe’s transfer station was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.

Photo credit: Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong

Update

Monroe Fire Chief Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said the fire at the transfer station has been doused and crews have wrapped up. He said the video has been reviewed and it is believed that the last dump of trash is what likely caused it. It was likely a combination of substances that didn’t go well together that likely caused it to ignite.

A rainbow shone through at the end of the event.

Fire at the Monroe transfer station on April 19, 2021 was extinguished by 7.30 p.m. Photo credit: Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong

Initial Story

Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes with the City of Monroe reported that Monroe Fire Department has just been dispatched to a working structure fire at the city’s transfer station on Cherry Hill Road. Walton County Fire Rescue is also sending multiple units.