Update: Fire in local landfill continues to burn sending volume of smoke towards Monroe

Walton County Fire Rescue had responded to a fire at Holder’s Inert Landfill on Adamson Drive off Vine Street late Tuesday evening and report that the fire is continuing to burn. The landfill takes trees, stumps, limbs and such and WCFR Assist. Fire Chief Craig League reported that the was believed to have been started by lightning from Monday night’s storm. League reported by noon on Wednesday, that the fire is continuing to burn and has actually worsened.

“This fire is contained to the landfill but is burning logs, limbs and root balls of trees dumped in the landfill. The company has brought in extra heavy equipment to move dirt in an attempt to keep the fire contained. The fire is going to continue to burn, probably over the next several days to weeks,” League said. “We are seeing a large volume of smoke blowing Northeast towards a large portion of Monroe.”