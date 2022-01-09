Update: Fire in Loganville area overnight displaces one adult

House fire on Clifftop Drive in the Loganville area of Walton County. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Update

WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said the initial dispatch report was that the fire was in the basement because the homeowner, when he called it in, said the fire was downstairs so it was assumed it was in the basement.

“However the house is on a slab. The occupant of the house wasn’t able to escape down the stairs due to the fire, instead he exited out a window to the roof and jumped down from there,” League said.

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night on Clifftop Drive is Walton County just north of Loganville.

“First arriving units advised of heavy fire in the basement of the home,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said.

League said one person was displaced by the fire. The fire is still under investigation.