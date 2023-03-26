Update: Flood Watch issued for local area; Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for several counties in Georgia until Monday morning, March 27, 2023. The surrounding counties of Rockdale, Newton, Oconee, Morgan and Clark counties also are included. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for much of the same area until 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to the NWS, excessive runoff from rainfall could result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams in flood-prone areas. Excessive rain and thunderstorms are possible over the 24 hours with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 5 inches possible.

Stay alert for warnings to possibly be issued and prepare to take action should any Warnings be issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several local counties in Georgia, including Walton and surrounding counties, until 1 p.m. Sunday. Prepare to take shelter if necessary. The risk, however, is currently given as “marginal.”