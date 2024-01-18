Update: Four adults displaced by residential fire in Meadow Walk

House fire in Meadow Walk in Monroe Jan. 17, 2024. Photo credit: Monroe Fire Dept.

Update

Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reported that Monroe Fire Department with automatic aid from Walton County Fire Rescue, responded to the report of a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Meadow Walk Drive on Wednesday night.

“Arriving units found smoke and flames visible from a single story residence with all home occupants exiting safely prior to fire department arrival,” Dykes said. “The fire was extinguished by fire crews but the residence suffered significant damage. Four adult occupants were displaced and are currently being housed in a local motel.”

Dykes said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monroe Fire Marshal. No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

MONROE, GA (Jan. 17, 2024) Crews from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a house fire on Meadow Walk Drive in the City of Monroe. At 7:40 p.m., Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that WCFR is assisting in battling the fire.

Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said the road is currently closed due to fire apparatus. It is still an active scene. Avoid the area.

More information will be shared once it is available.

