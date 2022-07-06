Update: Four people displaced by house fire on Church Street

Update

MONROE, GA (July 5, 2022) The City of Monroe Fire Department arrived on the scene of the working house fire on Church Street to find a working structure fire with flames showing on the back corner of the structure.

“Everyone made it out with no injuries, 4 people were displaced and 1-800-BOARDUP is en route to board the house up and find placement for the residents,” MFD Battalion Chief Jody Carter said. “Myself and LT. (David) Novak were looking at Spillman when the call popped up on the screen, so we were able to be en route before the call was completely dispatched.”

Carter said as a result they were able to get the fire knocked down pretty quickly. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown as it is still under investigation. He said the house is not a total loss.

Initial story

MONROE, GA (July 5, 2022) – First responders with Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a working house fire in the 900 block of Church Street.

This is a developing situation. Details to follow as they become available.