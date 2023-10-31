Update: Freeze Warning issued for overnight / Freeze Watch overnight Wednesday/Thursday

Update: A Freeze Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for 2 – 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, 2023. The Freeze Watch has been pushed out for the following day from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

It is likely the same thing will happen tomorrow with a Freeze Watch being issued for overnight Wednesday into Thursday and the Watch pushed out for the following day as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing until Friday morning. A slight warm up is then expected for the weekend.

The Freeze Warning means that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 are expected in the northeast Georgia mountains with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible elsewhere.

This is for portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia and includes Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

The frost and freeze conditions will “kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. You are advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

Initial Story

Hopefully you enjoyed the last few hours of mild fall weather Monday with temperatures up into the low 80s. You’re probably not going to see them again anytime soon.

The first Freeze Watch of the 2023 Fall/Winter season has been issued by the National Weather Service for overnight Tuesday, Oct. 31 into Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

The freeze warning covers portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia and includes Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

According to Weather.com, temperatures are expected to reach as low as 23 degrees in the mountains. Here in the local area, on Tuesday the temperature is only expected to hit 61 degrees during the day and drop down to 31 overnight. We can expect that freeze warning to be extended into Wednesday and Thursday nights as temperatures are expected to be below freezing both nights with daytime highs not even making it up to 60.

The National Weather service warns that “frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” and gives the following recommendations.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

