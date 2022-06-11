Update: GBI issue correction on the name of the suspect who was shot in the officer involved shooting Friday

Correction

Lawrenceville, Georgia (June 11, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The Gwinnett County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on June 10, 2022. James Edward Perkins, 34 (not Henry Parker Whitley as originally reported) and one Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy were shot. They are both being treated at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Update (Corrected)

Lawrenceville, Georgia (June 11, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Gwinnett County Police Department to investigate the June 10, 2022. According to GBI, James Edward Perkins, 34 and a Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy were shot. They are both being treated at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

According to a press release, preliminary investigations reveal that at about 5 p.m., Gwinnett County Police Department officers and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to locate a stolen SUV when it was spotted at a Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center in Lawrenceville. “Officers successfully detained a female passenger but the male driver (Perkins) managed to get away in the stolen vehicle. A brief pursuit began and ultimately ended at Anzio Apartments, 3100 Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville,” Nelly Miles, director of the office of Communications and Governmental Affairs said in the release. “Perkins attempted to drive between a clubhouse and an apartment building where he encountered a steep drop-off and the SUV was effectively disabled.”

Miles said as a deputy approached the SUV, Perkins shot the deputy several times. Other on-scene officers returned fire, hitting Perkins. Gwinnett County P.D. SWAT responded and Perkins was placed in custody. Both the deputy and Perkins were taken to Northside Hospital where the deputy was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Perkins is reportedly in critical condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete the case file will be given to the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 57th officer involved shooting in 2022 that the GBI has been requested to investigate.

