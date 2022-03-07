Update: GHSA upholds win for Drew Carter, keeps Redskins out of basketball championship finals

Update

Despite a great season, right up to the Final Four, the Social Circle Boys Varsity Basketball team will not be in the finals in Macon tomorrow. But many feel they should be, citing an error in scoring that gave the last game they played Saturday to Drew Carter by four instead of ending the game in regular play with a 56 to 54 win for the Redskins.

Social Circle basketball coach Taylor Jackson said that Drew Carter was erroneously awarded two extra points in the 2nd quarter and the officials refused to rectify it. An appeal at half time was denied, as well as after the game by the Georgia High School Association. The GHSA issued the following statement Monday.

At all state tournament semifinal sites, the GHSA employed a neutral individual to be the official scorekeeper. When the question came up early in the second quarter, the GHSA site rep stated the contest officials followed proper protocol for a scoring discrepancy question and they ruled the official book correct. Again, video review is not allowed in high school games. The game played on through an overtime period, and the final score determined the outcome of the game. While the GHSA is certainly sympathetic with the Social Circle position, the game result cannot be overturned nor replayed, and the final score will stand as it is. Ernie Yarbrough, GHSA Assistant Executive Director

The Social Circle Boys Varsity Basketball team is no longer unbeaten, going down to Drew Carter 70-66 in overtime at Valdosta State Saturday in the Final Four. The loss puts an end to the Redskins dreams of going onto the finals this week and eventually bringing home the 2022 Georgia High School Association Basketball Championship.

But not everybody is happy with the official outcome. Many feel a couple of errors in the scoring took the game into overtime when it should have actually ended with a win for the Redskins at 56-54 in regular play.

SCCS Basketball Coach Taylor Jackson is attempting to appeal the scoring and rectify the error, but he is not sure whether or not it will be successful. He did want to make it clear, however, that is was not an accusation against the opposing team, but was a complaint about the errors in scoring.

“Drew Charter is an excellent and well-coached basketball team,” Jackson said adding they are however investigating every avenue to have the injustice overturned. “And we will not stop until every avenue is exhausted. Ultimately, even if we are not able to have the result of our game overturned, we hope that some policies and procedures are put in place to ensure that scoring errors do not determine the result of games (especially state playoff games) again.”

Jackson said there are essentially two videos circulating (the NFHS stream and the live stream/team recording in the arena) that in all essence reveal the same thing.

“Drew Charter was awarded 2 points in the 2nd quarter without scoring,” Jackson said, going on to lay out exactly what and where the errors occurred.

1) 7:06 2nd Quarter – Score is 11-18 – #1 is fouled on a shot attempt that does not go in and awarded 2 free throws. First free throw misses, second free throw is good. Score goes to 11-20. My bookkeeper appeals the point discrepancy. This is the stoppage in play on the next free throws. On the NFHS stream, it appears at the 6:40 mark.

2) 4:55 2nd Quarter – Score is 11-25 – #12 makes a tough layup. Score goes to 11-28. On the NFHS stream, it appears at the 4:01 mark.

“My bookkeeper appeals the point discrepancy during halftime. Both the Social Circle book and the Drew Charter book had the points correct, but the ‘official’ book provided by Valdosta State refused to be reasoned with and acknowledge her errors,” Jackson said. “She was automatically deemed correct by the officials officiating the game. My bookkeeper claimed after the appeal, ‘you better hope this isn’t a close game because you just blew it.'”

And there’s your discrepancy. Both the stadium scoreboard and the NFHS scoreboard have it wrong. I’ll chart the last two quarters just to make sure nothing was missed. Which, by now, I’m sure what others have seen will agree with what I’ll see. @OfficialGHSA pic.twitter.com/gKrfX5LhWn — Gabriel Stovall (@GabrielCStovall) March 7, 2022

If the appeal is upheld, Social Circle would be facing Warren County on Wednesday, March 9, in the finals at the Macon Centreplex. As it stands at the moment, it is Drew Carter vs Warren County in the finals.

But even with the controversy over the scoring that knocked the Redskins out of the finals, the community is solidly behind the team’s success up until that point.

“What a great season it was!! Winning the Region 8A Championship averaging over 80 points per game, moving to the Elite 16 playoffs, then to the Elite 8 playoffs, and finally to the Elite 4 this weekend. It was a tough loss this weekend, but nothing to be ashamed of – you played hard ending your year at 30 wins and 1 loss – I believe that is still the best record in the State,” Social Circle Mayor David Keener wrote on Facebook. “Great job Gentlemen! We are so proud of each of you – ‘OUR REDSKINS!!!'”

