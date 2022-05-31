Update: GoFundMe organized for Bethlehem Christian School student who died in a car accident

Update

GoFundMe organized for 17-year-old Bethlehem Christian Academy student Michael “Casey” Powell who was killed in a car accident on May 26.

The GoFundMe organizer says: “With a heavy heart and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Michael Powell. Michael was tragically killed in an accident on May 26th, 2022. This is a devastating loss for all the family and friends who loved him. No parent should ever have to go through the heartbreak of losing a child. Michael was a great kid and had his whole world ahead of him.”

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/rlpr/tragic-loss-funeral-expenses-and-financial-help

GoFundMe: Tragic Loss – Funeral Expenses and Financial Help

Update

Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim in the single vehicle accident on Shiloh Road in Walton County last night as Michael Powell, 17, of Loganville. His next of kin has been notified.

“On 05/26/2022, at approximately 2322 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate a single vehicle collision on Shiloh Road between GA-81 and Camp Lane. TFC Mapes responded to the scene,” GSP Post 46 Commander SFC J.M. “Buck” Buchanan, Jr. said. “Prior to arriving on scene, TFC Mapes was notified that the driver was deceased.”

Buchanan said that the investigation revealed that a black Honda CR-V was traveling south on Shiloh Road when it left the roadway onto the west shoulder while negotiating a curve and struck a tree.

Initial Story

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 27, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash on Shiloh Road at about 11:16 p.m. last night. According to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League, first responders arrived to find a vehicle off the roadway and overturned. The driver was deceased.

Georgia State Patrol is working the incident. League said the victim was a male but at this time we do not have any further information.