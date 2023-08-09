Update: Good Hope woman dies in collision with a school bus in Walton County

No injuries to passengers on the bus but 1 fatality in a vehicle

UPDATE:

Georgia State Patrol reports that one person died as a result of the crash in Walton County on Tuesday afternoon.

GSP Troooper Dillon Rutledge said that at about 4:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested that GSP investigate a fatal crash on Georgia 81 at its intersection with Ozora Church Road.

“Trooper Anderson responded to the scene and his investigation revealed the following: A grey Lexus SUV was making a left turn from Ozora Church Road onto Georgia 81 to travel north. A Walton County school bus was traveling south on Georgia 81 approaching its intersection with Ozora Church Road. This intersection is controlled by a stop sign for traffic on Ozora Church Road only. The driver of the Lexus failed to yield while making the left turn traveling across the path of the school bus, at which time, the school bus collided with the Lexus,” Rutledge said, adding “The school bus was transporting the driver and her two children. No injuries were reported.”

The driver of the Lexus, however, succumbed to her injuries on scene. Rutledge said her next of kin has been notified. She has been identified as Ashley Callahan, 40, of Good Hope.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 8, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday that WCFR personnel are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Highway 81 at Ozora Church Road.

Highway 81 is shut down.

“There are three occupants on the bus, but no injuries reported on the school bus. There is one critical injury reported,” League said. “Highway 81 is going to be shut down for an extended period of time.”

League said Georgia State Patrol is enroute to the scene.