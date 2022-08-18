Update: Groovin on the Green concert Friday with Purple Madness has been rescheduled to Sept. 3

Due to the potential for inclement weather, the Groovin on the Green Concert with Purple Madness for Friday has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Initial Story

You’re invited to “bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket” and welcome Purple Madness to the stage at Groovin’ on the Green in Loganville on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022..

According to the City of Loganville event calendar, “This is the first year the City of Loganville has invited Purple Madness to the stage at Groovin’ on the Green! The Prince Purple Madness Tribute Show have all but perfected every last nuance in recreating the sights and sounds of the artist Prince.” The band takes the stage at 7.30 p.m.

Beer and wine is permitted and is also sold at the event and food vendors will be on hand to take care of your culinary needs.

The Town Green is located at 235 Main Street in Loganville.