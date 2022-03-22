Update: Gunman on bus requiring SWAT action believed to be having a mental episode

Update

Gwinnett County Police Department said the suspect who had a gun on a Greyhound bus destined for New York on Tuesday, March 22, appeared to be having a mental health crisis. When he appeared to be acting erratically and produced a handgun, the bus driver stopped the bus on the entrance ramp from Indian Trail Road to I-85 North and the Gwinnett County SWAT team responded. They arrived and made contact with the passengers who were exiting the bus. They were able to exit safely but were evaluated by Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services for any injures and a Gwinnett Transit bus was called to provide shelter. The passengers were provided with food and water.

Norcross Police and Georgia State Patrol assisted in shutting down Indian Trail Road and I. 85 to ensure the safety of the community and Gwinnett DOT assisted with traffic management.

GCPD reported that Gwinnett Crisis Negotiators and the SWAT team made numerous attempts to get the suspect to come out of the bus unarmed, which he refused to do. Eventually the Gwinnett County SWAT team boarded the bus and was able to safely take the suspect into custody.

The suspect is believed to be having a mental health crisis. The Police Behavioral Health Unit was on scene and followed the suspect to the jail to ensure he receives a mental health assessment and would be provided with available mental health resources.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Update

Gwinnett County Police announce that one person has been taken into custody following SWAT activity on Tuesday, March 25 that shut down I-85 at the Indian Trail northbound ramp. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Driver and other passengers have been evacuated

Gwinnett County SWAT team is currently on site of a Greyhound Bus stopped on the I-85 northbound ramp to Indian Trail. North and southbound lanes of I-85 have been shut down. There is a subject inside the bus armed with a gun. At this time, all passengers and the driver have been evacuated.

I-85 north and south are shut down at Indian Trail due to an incident on the ramp. If traveling north, divert at Jimmy Carter, if traveling south divert at Beaver Ruin. Avoid the area and expect delays.#GwinnettPD #Police #Traffic pic.twitter.com/pjlwadjP3C — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 22, 2022