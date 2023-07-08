Update: Gwinnett County PD seek info on suspect who shot DA’s investigator on Auburn Road

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Dacula, Ga., July 7, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and the person who allegedly shot a Gwinnett County Distric Attorney’s investigator Friday night. The shooting happened just before the intersection of Auburn Road and Old Fountain Road shortly after 6 p.m.

According to a press release from GCPD, officers responded to an “officer needs help call” where the investigator stated another motorist had shot him.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, while the investigator was traveling on Auburn Road, he was shot by a male driving a silver SUV with rear passenger side damage. The suspect continued through the Auburn Road intersection towards Dacula Road. The investigator was able to pull into a nearby convenience store, go over his police radio, and advise that he had been shot. The investigator was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” GCPD wrote in the press release.

Roads were closed while officers investigated the incident with the assistance of District Attorney’s office and nearby local police agencies in locating the vehicle matching the description.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

