Update: Gwinnett PD announce arrests in $5,000 shoplifting case

From Left: Jose Antonio Cruz and Tabitha Weaver wanted in connection with shoplifting

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., April 25, 2023) The Gwinnett County Police announced arrests in this case. They arrested Jose Antonio Cruz with the help of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sandy Springs Police Department arrested Tabitha Katurhia Weaver on their charges. Cruz is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond. Weaver is pending extradition from Fulton County to Gwinnett County.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 18, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to locate Jose Antonio Cruz (31-year-old male) and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver (37-year-old female) with outstanding Felony shoplifting warrants.

On March 26, 2023, Cruz and Weaver went to two Publix stores at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway and 911 Duluth Highway in a gray passenger car. Cruz and Weaver entered both stores, took large amounts of allergy medication, and concealed it in two gray bins. They then left the store without paying for the bins or medication, totaling over $5,000.

If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404- 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 23-0023593 & 23-0023656 Link to Additional Information: https://bit.ly/43zxPgf