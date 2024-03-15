Update: Gwinnett PD announce SWAT arrest in shooting that left a woman in a critical condition

Update:

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Mar. 15, 2024)— Gwinnett County Police Department report that at about 10:00 p.m. yesterday, officers assigned to the Bay Creek precinct saw the suspect return to the incident location.

“Officers secured the residence and attempted to have Young exit the home. After multiple attempts, the SWAT team was activated, and negotiations continued. After several hours, the SWAT team successfully apprehended Young without incident. Young is currently booked in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Lawrenceville, Ga., Mar. 14, 2024) – Detectives are investigating a domestic-related incident that resulted in one adult female being shot.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, at 2:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Bay Creek precinct responded to a person-shot call in the 1300 block of Ivey Pointe Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Police arrived to find one adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to her rear shoulder. Paramedics attended to the female victim as officers secured the incident location. The female victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. Detectives, alongside crime scene investigators, responded to the scene and began their investigation. Preliminary details indicate this resulted from an isolated domestic incident between the couple.

Detectives have identified Anthony Young, 37, of South Carolina, as the shooter. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anthony Young

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

