Update: Gwinnett PD release details on discovery of the body of 8-year-old Nicole Amari Hall

Press release from Gwinnett County Police Department

At around 10:45 am today the body of Nicole Amari Hall was found in the woods in the area of Juliet Drive and Stone Mill Trace in Dekalb County. At this time, it has been determined that Gwinnett County will retain jurisdiction over this case. Amari’s mother, Brittany Hall was arrested yesterday, November 22, 2021, and charged with Cruelty to Children 1st degree and Making a False Report of a Crime. Additional charges may be forthcoming for Hall. Celeste Owens, the domestic partner of Brittany Hall was arrested on November 21, 2021, and charged with Making False Statements in connection with the investigation. Today she is being charged with Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children 1st Degree. Two other children living in the home of Hall and Owens, a six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, were taken into custody by DFCS. Gwinnett County Police Department

‘At the outset of this investigation, there were inconsistencies in the statements given by Hall and Owens regarding Amari’s disappearance. Special Victims Detectives responded to the scene on Sunday to investigate alongside the search operations. When statements and evidence began to indicate that it was unlikely Amari would be found safe, the Homicide Unit joined the investigation,” Sgt. J.T. Richter, GCPD public information officer said in the press release. “This is not the outcome that anyone hoped for but our investigation will continue and additional details will be released as they become available.”

Update

Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed that the body of the missing 8-year-old has been located. Her mother and her partner have been charged, the partner with murder. This was disclosed in a press conference called by GCPD at 1 p.m. today.

Initial story

The missing child has autism

(Peachtree Corners, Ga., November 21, 2021) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for 8-year-old female, Nicole Hall, who has autism. She is missing from the Hometown Studios at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd in the Peachtree Corners are where the family is new to. She was last seen by her mother between midnight and 1 am this morning.

She was last seen wearing a blue Tweedy-Bird jacket, with a blue and white pajama set. She is possibly wearing her glasses and her rainbow light-up shoes. Hall is 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. She is a black female, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. Hall’s mother is extremely concerned for her daughter’s safety. Anyone who may come in contact with her or learn of her whereabouts to call the police immediately.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Case Number: 21-095231