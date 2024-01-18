Update: Gwinnett PD release name of man shot in Tuesday’s incident

Victim remains in the hospital but will be arrested on his release

UPDATE #1: (Snellville, Ga., Jan. 18, 2024) – Gwinnett County PD report the identity of the suspect as Martavious Crawley of Snellville. He has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is still being treated at a local hospital for his injuries. He will be transported to the Gwinnett County Jail on his release.

Subject received no life-threatening injuries when officers returned fire

(Snellville, Ga., Jan. 17, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place at an apartment community in unincorporated Snellville Tuesday resulting in a man receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from GCPD, shortly before 2 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that she was with a man who was armed with a handgun and threatening to commit suicide. The two were inside an apartment at 2300 Country Walk in unincorporated Snellville.

“Before officers arrived on the scene, the armed subject had walked out of the building and was walking around the parking lot, seemingly agitated. The man kept his right hand in his pocket even after repeated requests for him to remove his hand,” GCPD reported in the press release. “Officers from the Gwinnett County Police Department, along with at least one officer from the Snellville Police Department, spent about 20 minutes trying to talk to the male in an effort to de-escalate. They even made arrangements for the man to speak with a family member over the phone.”

GCPD report that, for reasons unknown, “the man quickly drew his gun from his pocket and fired at the officers. Two Gwinnett officers and one Snellville officer discharged their firearms, striking the subject multiple times.”

According to GCPD, no officers were injured and police immediately began to render aid until an ambulance arrived, at which time he was transported to a local hospital with no-life threatening injuries.

Due to the fact that the injuries were non-life-threatening, the GCPD Deadly Force Investigative Team is handling the investigation. GCPD that the man will face criminal charges once he is released from the hospital.

