Update: Gwinnett PD seek info on drivers of two vehicles in fatal hit and run

UPDATE: (Lawrenceville, Ga., December 22, 2021) The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is requesting the assistance of anyone who may help identify the drivers of a 2011-2020 Dodge Journey and a newer model red Toyota Corolla. The Toyota Corolla will likely have lower front bumper damage.

Initial story

Contributed.photo

(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 8, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the drivers of two vehicles who fatally injured a pedestrian and then left the scene.

On December 03, 2021, shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a “hit and run” call on Singleton Rd and Thompson Pkwy. Julio Sandoval, 55, of Norcross, crossed Singleton Road, north of Thompson Pkwy when a vehicle hit him. After being hit initially, a second vehicle hit him.

Both vehicles left the scene after hitting the victim. Witnesses stated the driver of a red Toyota passenger car stopped, saw the pedestrian lying in the roadway after striking him, and fled the scene. Sandoval died as a result of the injuries sustained during the accident.

Though there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit