Update: Gwinnett PD seek suspect in Grayson Father’s Day murder

Update

Detectives have identified the suspect and secured arrest warrants in yesterday’s shooting on Roseberry Lane in Grayson that resulted in the death of a man. The victim has been identified as Rodrell Dobson, 38, of Woodstock.

Gwinnett County Police Department reports that the investigation has revealed that the victim arrived at the home on Roseberry Lane to pick up one of his family members. The suspect, Christian Houston, 19, of Grayson met the victim outside and shot him in the driveway and then retreated into his home.

The victim died as a result of his injuries.

Believing they would be facing a possible barricaded gunman inside the home, the SWAT Team was activated but several hours later police found that Houston was no longer in the home. He has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes. He is also wanted on an outstanding Simple Battery warrant from an incident last month.

Houston’s current location is unknown. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Initial Story

(Grayson, Ga., June 18, 2023) – Gwinnett Count Police Department is seeking information on a domestic dispute Sunday in Grayson that left one man dead.

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 12:10 p.m. on June 18, 2023, GCPD officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct responded to the report of a person shot on Roseberry Lane in Grayson. A person involved in the incident has died as a result of his injuries. His identity has not been revealed at this time.

Police report this began as a domestic incident between at least two parties. GCPD SWAT Team responded to the location and last night the GCPD Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigations Unit remained on the scene assessing the information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 23-0046926