Update: Gwinnett Police K9 Kai is in stable condition after being shot multiple times

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., May 24, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police reports that Police K9-Kai is in stable condition after being shot multiple times in a wooded area following an aggravated domestic call Monday Night. Kai is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois dual-purpose (Narcotics and Patrol) K9, who has been with GCPD for less than a year.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 23, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an overnight shooting by a Gwinnett County police officer after a suspect in a domestic incident allegedly shot a Gwinnett Police K9 and fired on the police. The officer returned fire and the suspect was hit.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated domestic incident on Pine Lane at about 10:20 p.m. Monday night. It had been reported that a male was threatening a female with a handgun. The male, still armed, fled the residence prior to police arriving.

Gwinnett Police K9 officers and the Aviation Unit responded and found the male in a wooded area near the incident scene. The male fired upon approaching officers, hitting a police K9 dog. An officer then returned fire, striking the suspect.

Officers rendered first aid to the male before was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The K9 was transported to a local animal hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 220042558