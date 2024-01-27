Update: Gwinnett SWAT incident ends with a woman in custody

Police officer received minor injuries when she had fled, dragging the officer

UPDATE: Grayson, GA (Jan. 27, 2024) – Gwinett County Police Department announced that a woman is in custody following the multi-hour SWAT call in Grayson yesterday.

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to a press release from the GCPD, the incident began as a domestic call at around 1:30 p.m. at a nearby Tractor Supply store where shots were fired. The incident involved a man and a woman. The man fled the scene on foot while the woman drove off in a white passenger car. The man was later detained. There were no reports of injuries.

While the officers were investigating the incident, the woman returned to the scene in a different vehicle. Officers approached her vehicle on the passenger side and told her she was being detained. She began to resist, and officers deployed their taser, striking her multiple times. One officer attempted to grab her from within the passenger side, and she drove off, dragging the officer who was partially inside the car. The officer disengaged. He suffered from minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

The woman fled in her vehicle to a home on Winding Down Way in Grayson. She barricaded herself inside the home along with her four children. Three of the children were minors, and one child was a young adult.

The woman made multiple threats to shoot at officers. She was armed with at least one firearm. The SWAT Team was activated.

After several hours of negotiations, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the woman exited her front door and was taken into custody. Shawndia Rogers (age 39, Grayson) was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for the earlier Taser deployment. The minor children were released to the custody of their father.

Rogers was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail shortly after 8:00 p.m. She has been charged with Aggravated Assault against a Law Enforcement Officer and Obstruction.

GRAYSON, GA (Jan. 26, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department has a SWAT team on the scene of an incident on Winding Down Way in Grayson and are in the process of negotiating with an individual inside.

Avoid the area if possible. More information will follow when available.

