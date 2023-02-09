Update: Heartbreaking update on missing 16-year-old from Gwinnett County

GCPD is asking for information after the remains of the teenager were located Monday

Update: (Gwinnett County., Feb 08, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department has identified human remains located Monday, Feb 06, on Highway 316, between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line, as Susana Morales, the 16-year-old female from Norcross who was first reporting missing as of Tuesday, July 26, 2022

According to an updated press release from GCPD, on Monday shortly after 6:30 p.m., Gwinnett Police responded to Hwy 316 between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line after receiving a call from a passerby stating they saw what they believed to be human remains in the woods. Detectives and CSI responded to the scene, and the Gwinnett Medical Examiners’ office took possession of the remains.

Detectives are investigating the manner and cause of death of Morales. We ask if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

On Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022, Morales texted her mom at 9:40 p.m., saying she was on her way home. At approximately 10:00 p.m., Morales had not returned home.

A location application showed Morales walking on Singleton Road to her home from Windscape Village Lane between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. Morales was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white crocs as in the above picture.

Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., Morales's cell phone indicates that her last known location was at Oak Loch Trace near Steve Reynolds. Morales's cell phone continued to show being in the area of Oak Loch Trace until the cell phone died or was turned off.

