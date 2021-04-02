Update: Highway 11 re-opens following crash

Update

Officials report that Highway 11 is now open

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said three patients were transported to Piedmont Walton with minor to moderate injuries. Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.

Initial Story

At 8.08 p.m. on April 1, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 11 is shut down at Mill Ridge Drive between Monroe and Social Circle due to a multiple vehicle crash.

“There are several injuries reported. Currently we don’t know the severity of the injuries,” League said.