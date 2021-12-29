Update: Highway 81 back open – 2 patients transported

Update

Officials report that the road is back open and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial Story

At 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 29, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that Highway 81 is shut down at Jack Pittman Road due to a two-car crash.

League said multiple injuries are reported. Walton EMS Assistant Director Jody Carter said Med 2, Med 7 and EMS Medical Supervisor 1 is on the scene for patient care.