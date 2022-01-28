Update: House fire in Bold Springs believed to be accidental

Update

Although the origin of the fire at 660 Wood Hill Drive in Bold Springs has not yet been determined, Walton County Fire Rescue officials believe it was accidental.

“We were hampered in fighting this fire because there were no fire hydrants near the house. WCFR has to respond 3-3000 gallon water tankers to haul water in,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “There just weren’t water lines ran down the street. The hydrants were located on Bold Springs Road.”

League said Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services assisted with traffic control. The location is very close to the Gwinnett County line.

Initial Story

Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022 that WCFR and Loganville Fire are on the scene of a house fire on Wood Hill Drive in the Bold Springs Community.

“The house was fully involved upon Fire Department arrival. The structure is a total loss,” League said. “The fire has displaced a total of three adults and one child.”