Update: House in Monroe heavily damaged in overnight fire

House fire on Roscoe David Road on June 23, 2022. Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 23, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1:17 a.m. this morning in the 900 block of Roscoe Davis Road.

“The house was heavily involved upon the arrival of fire department personnel. The fire was extinguished, but not before causing major damage to the structure,” Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said. (Update) “The fire was in a two unit duplex house. The fire displaced two families, a total of four adults and three kids. The fire cause is undetermined currently, investigators are looking into the fire origin. Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the families.”

This was one of two fires that kept fire crews busy overnight. Less than an hour before crews responded to a fire at the C & D landfill.