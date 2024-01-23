Update: House on Ashland Farm Road a total loss following Monday’s fire

Two adults displaced being assisted by the red cross

Update: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said this afternoon’s house fire has displaced two adult victims.

“The victims are staying with family members nearby,” League said. “The house is a total loss.”

League said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is under investigation.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 22, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 4:20 p.m. that WCFR and Loganville Fire Department are on the scene of working house fire in the 4500 block of Ashland Farm Road near Walnut Grove.

“The house was heavily involved upon arrival of fire department personnel,” League said. “Ashland Farm Road will be closed from Cannon Farm Road to the County Line due to fire apparatus.”

Fire in 4500 block of Ashland Farm Road on Jan. 22, 2024. Contributed photo

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

