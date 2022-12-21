Update: Hwy 138 has now been re-opened

UPDATE:
One person transported with minor injuries. Highway 138 to be shut down for a while. No hazardous material cargo, and no fuel leakage.
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 21, 2022) At 10:15 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 138 is shut down at Nunnally Drive due to a crash involving a semi truck.
WCFR is on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on Hwy 138 at Nunnally Drive. Hwy 138 is shutdown.
“(We are) checking on injuries. (I) believe it is only the one vehicle involved,” League said.
Avoid the area!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.