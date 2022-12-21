Update: Hwy 138 has now been re-opened

UPDATE:

One person transported with minor injuries. Highway 138 to be shut down for a while. No hazardous material cargo, and no fuel leakage.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 21, 2022) At 10:15 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 138 is shut down at Nunnally Drive due to a crash involving a semi truck.

WCFR is on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on Hwy 138 at Nunnally Drive. Hwy 138 is shutdown.

“(We are) checking on injuries. (I) believe it is only the one vehicle involved,” League said.

Avoid the area!