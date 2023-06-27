Update: Hwy 138 now open; one patient transported with critical injuries

Update

Walton County Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 6:15 p.m. that both lanes of Highway 138 were open.

“One patient was transported with critical injuries to Northside Gwinnett Medical Center by Walton EMS,” League said. “GSP is working the crash.”

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 26, 2023) – At 5 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig Leage reported that personnel are on the scene of a two vehicle head-on crash on Highway 138 near Cannon Farm Road.

“Both lanes are currently shut down. Injuries are reported,” League said.

Avoid the area if possible.