UPDATE: Hwy 138 over Alcovy Bridge has been re-opened

Update at 11:45 am

Alcovy Bridge over Highway 138 has cleared by Georgia DOT. Roadway is now open.

Update

Officials say to expect Highway 138 over Alcovy Bridge to be shut down a while as the bridge is damaged. They are awaiting Georgia Department of Transportation to inspect the bridge.

Initial Story

Walton County officials reported just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, that Highway 138 in Walton County is blocked on the Alcovy River bridge due to a head-on collision. Injuries are reported. Avoid the area. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said there are at least two entrapped and extrications are underway.

“Multiple emergency vehicles on scene. Traffic is being detoured at Michael Etchison and Rowe Road,” League said.

Details to follow.