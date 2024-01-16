Update: Hwy 20 is now shut down due to house fire

01/15/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Police and Fire, Top News 0

Update: Officials report Highway 20 is currently shut down due to the fire.

Road blocked due to responding apparatusall occupants out of the house

LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 15, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that firefighters from WCFR and Loganville Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the area of Ga. 20 and Bailey Circle.

”Highway 20 is going to be blocked due to responding apparatus,” League said. “The house is reported to be fully involved, along with two vehicles in the driveway.”

League said all occupants are out of the house.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply