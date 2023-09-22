Update: Loganville man, 73, dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 78 Friday morning

Georgia State Patrol confirmed that there was one fatality as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78 (GA 10) that happened early Friday morning, Sept. 22, 2023.

GSP Post 46 Commander Richard Thacker said GSP was called in by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at about 6:32 a.m. to investigate a fatal crash on GA 10 at its intersection with Youth Monroe Road. He and TFC M. Cullinan (SCRTE) responded to the scene.

Thacker said the investigation revealed the following:

“A white Ford F450 towing a trailer was traveling west on Georgia 10 and was attempting to make a left turn across the east lanes of Georgia 10 onto Youth Monroe Road. A maroon Dodge 1500 and a white Ford F150 were traveling east on Georgia 10 approaching its intersection with Youth Monroe Road. The Dodge 1500 was traveling in the right lane beside the Ford F150 in the left lane. The driver of the Ford F450 failed to yield while attempting to cross the east lanes of Georgia 10, at which time, the Dodge 1500 struck the passenger side doors of the Ford 450. The white Ford F150 struck the rear passenger side of the Ford 450’s trailer,” Thacker said. “After impact, the Ford 450 traveled onto Youth Monroe Road and struck the front of an ambulance that was stopped on Youth Monroe at its intersection with Georgia 10. A motorcycle was traveling east on Georgia 10 behind the Ford F150 in the left lane. The rider had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid the collision. The rider laid his bike down traveling east into the left turn only lane of Georgia 10 West and struck the front of a Toyota RAV4 that was stopped in the turn lane.”

Thacker said the driver of the Dodge 1500, David King, 73, of Loganville, Georgia, succumbed to his injuries on scene. His next of Kin has been notified.

Two passengers in the Ford F450 also were injured with one passenger requiring treatment and was transported to the Piedmont Walton Hospital. The rider of the motorcycle also was injured and was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital as was the driver of the the Ford F150 who also complained of injury.

Update: At 10:40 a.m. officials confirmed that Highway 78 at Youth Monroe Road has been re-opened.

Note – crash was in eastbound lane

Update: At 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Walton County Fire Rescue reported that Highway 78 eastbound at Youth Monroe would probably be shut down for another hour. In the meantime traffic on eastbound is being detoured onto New Hope to Nunnally Farm Road to Youth-Monroe Road to Sardis Church Road back to Hwy 78.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 22, 2023) Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Highway 78 eastbound (please note correction – this was initially reported as westbound) is currently shut down at Youth Monroe Road until further notice due to a serious multiple vehicle crash.

Avoid the area. Will update with details when available

