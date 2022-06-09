Update: Hwy 81 back open following crash – 4 transported to hospitals

Update

At 10:15 a.m., City of Loganville public information officer Robbie Schwartz reported that Highway 81 in Loganville was back open following a crash and that four people had been transported to a hospital. Two children were transported to Scottish Rite by ambulance, the driver of one vehicle was life-flighted to Gwinnett Medical and the other driver was taken to Athens Regional.

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 9, 2022) Highway 81 at Twin Lakes Road was temporarily shut down earlier this morning due to a crash that resulted in an overturned vehicle.

Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville said that a lifeflight has been called in for one of the drivers involved in the crash. It will land at Meridian Park.

“Two children are being taken by ambulance to CHOA (Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta),” Schwartz said.