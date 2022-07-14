Update: Hwy 81 closed at Bullock Bridge Road due to a fatal vehicle crash

UPDATE:

WALTON COUNTY – (July 14, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that SR 81 will be closed temporarily at milepost 16 due to a fatal car crash. The coroner is on route. Georgia State Patrol is working the incident. No other details are available at this time.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 14, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported at 8:30 a.m. that Highway 81 is closed at Bullock Bridge Road in Walton County due to a serious traffic crash. The road will be closed for a “very lengthy time” as an accident investigation is being conducted. Detours have been set up on Highway 81. Officials advise that you find a detour.