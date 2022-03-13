Update: Hwy 81 is shut down due to an officer involved shooting near Robertson Road

Update: WCSO reported the following information on Social Media.

“Walton County Sheriffs Office is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting on Highway 81 at Robertson Road. Highway 81 will remain closed for some time. The incident stemmed from a call of a person using his vehicle to ram other vehicles near the scene. All Walton County Deputies are safe.” WCSO Facebook Post

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Saturday, March 12, 2022 8:45 p.m.) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Maj. Scott Whisnant, confirmed that at this time Highway 81 is shut down due to law enforcement activity. Whisnant said they are currently investigating a scene on Highway 81.

At this time no other information is available. Post will be updated when more information is made available.