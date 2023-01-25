Update: I 985 in Gwinnett County has been reopened; no injuries were reported

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services reported at 6 p.m. that I-985 NB had been reopened and no Injuries reported. There is an active investigation by the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) and there will be an official media release by GCFES later this evening.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 24, 2023) – Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services report that all of I 985 is shut down to one lane at 985 south due to an aircraft landing on the roadway.

“Firefighters responded to reports of a plane crash on I985 NB, north of the 985/85N split. Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 4:13 p.m., no injuries were found and no fire,” said GCFES assistant public information officer Senior Firemedic Jessica Joiner.

Georgia State Patrol is on scene and handling any further inquiries. Motorists are warned to expect delays and urged to avoid the area if possible.

All of 985 northbound is shutdown at 85 and 985 south is down to one lane due to an aircraft that landed on the roadway. We are working with the State Patrol to assess the situation. Please avoid the area and expect delays. #GwinnettPD #Police #Traffic pic.twitter.com/k00EOUQ4Kc — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 24, 2023